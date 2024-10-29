Excellent Educator: Tieler Myers

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — An unlikely path wound Tieler Myers up in an Austin High School Spanish classroom.

“When I was in high school I didn’t speak Spanish at all, and I started in Spanish 1 just these guys, and I actually almost failed,” Mr. Myers said.

Yet after a high school teacher offered a helping hand, Myers passed with flying colors.

“From there I used it with my brother, and we spoke at home. Then when I was in the Air Force, I got to use it a lot,” Mr. Myers explained.

From the Air Force, to college, to brightening students’ lives each day.

“He likes asking questions about us, and he really inspires me to strive for better,” said student Cruz Perales.

“Every day in this classroom is a great day in class because like it’s always a new story,” said student Miley Basurto.

Mr. Myers sees the greatness in others, just as a teacher did for him.

“They represent just an unlimited potential of what can be, and their future is just, yes, unlimited potential,” Mr. Myers said.

Mr. Myers works each day to help his students discover how much they are capable of.

“It’s one of those things where you just kind of do your best every day and hope that you’re making a difference, but you never actually know until like a student writes you a letter or somebody gives you a coffee mug or something like this happens that I didn’t anticipate, but it is really nice to be recognized,” Mr. Myers said.