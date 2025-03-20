Ex-trooper expands arguments to dismiss manslaughter, vehicular homicide charges following Olivia Flores’ death

(ABC 6 News) – New documents detail former Minnesota State Trooper Shane Roper’s arguments to dismiss almost all criminal charges in the death of an Owatonna teenager near Apache Mall.

Roper was charged with manslaughter and criminal vehicular homicide for allegedly speeding into traffic, causing the crash that killed Owatonna 18-year-old, Olivia Flores and caused significant injuries to two other girls.

In October, Roper’s defense attempted to block evidence about the trooper’s history of causing on-duty crashes, as well as dismiss eight of the nine criminal charges including criminal vehicular homicide, vehicular manslaughter, and multiple counts of criminal vehicular operation.

Recently, Roper’s defense filed brief arguing that there is no probable cause offered that shows Roper was culpably negligent while driving, or that he directly caused the death of Olivia Flores.

The defense also argues that the State has failed to prove Roper’s conduct “was a substantial causal factor” in Flores’ death, or the injuries others sustained after Roper crashed into their car.

Specifically, Roper’s attorneys argue that the State has not yet proven that Roper was the cause of the crash, which occurred in the intersection of 12th Street and Apache Drive Southwest. They mostly laid the blame at the feet of the driver of the Ford Focus, who was in a left-hand turn lane.

Roper’s defense attorneys do not contest Roper’s ninth charge — misdemeanor careless driving.

Additionally, Roper’s attorneys argued that any “surplusage,” or unnecessary information be removed from the State’s criminal complaint.

That includes the evidence related to Roper’s termination from the Minnesota State Patrol, which they claim is “irrelevant and more prejudicial than probative.”

The State of Minnesota is expected to file arguments later this spring.

