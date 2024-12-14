Evidence presented to grand jury in CEO murder

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The suspected killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, Luigi Mangione, remains behind bars in Pennsylvania.

This comes while Manhattan prosecutors present evidence to a grand jury in hopes of an indictment.

Sources say police are working to piece together the suspect’s movements. Investigators now believe Mangione took the subway to Penn Station and then a train to Philadelphia, walking back the idea that the gunman hopped on a bus.

Investigators are also looking into whether UnitedHealthcare was targeted because of its size.

UnitedHealth Group CEO Andrew Witty admits the healthcare system is flawed, writing in a New York Times essay that “no one would design a system like the one we have, and no one did. It’s a patchwork built over decades. Our mission is to help make it work better.”