Evidence from Fravel trial shares insight into Madeline Kingsbury’s disappearance, death

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Select pieces of evidence in the murder trial of Adam Fravel were released to ABC 6 News last week, and the hundreds of documents, video and photographs paint a picture of the investigation into Madeline Kingsbury’s death previously seen only by those present in the courtroom this November, including the jurors who convicted Fravel of multiple counts of murder.

Related: Adam Fravel trial: Timeline from Madeline Kingsbury’s disappearance to Mankato courthouse

Related: Fravel on Trial: A timeline of the lengthy jury selection process

The evidence includes bodycam footage from Winona Police and their interviews with Fravel the night of Kingsbury’s disappearance and after his arrest, in which he admits to an “obsession” with the 2021 murder of Gabby Petito.

One message from Kingsbury to a friend reads, “After he joked about me ending up like gabby petito (sic) if I don’t learn to ‘mind’. It wasn’t funny…Do you think my kids will be okay?”

Other evidence includes surveillance video of Fravel, showing him changing the license plates on Kingsbury’s van, and follows him on the journey from Winona to Mabel, where Kingsbury’s body was discovered in June.

The judge ruled that “highly graphic evidence” such as autopsy photos of Kingsbury’s body, would not be released; but photographs of her clothes and the site where her body was found are among the items released by the court.

Adam Fravel is scheduled to be sentenced at the Blue Earth County Justice Center on December 17.