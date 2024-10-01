Everyone safe after Rochester house fire Mon. morning; major damage left behind

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Fire Dept. responded to a house fire early Mon. morning following reports suggesting people were possibly trapped inside.

According to RFD Battalion Chief, Brian Petersen, firefighters responded to a home at 3863 10th Ave. SW at 8:33 a.m.

Once RFD arrived at the scene, crews noticed heavy smoke and fire coming out of a side back window of the house and one person unaccounted for.

According to Battalion Chief Petersen, crews “deployed attack lines and applied water from the exterior to the fire coming from the window.” Eventually, firefighters successfully made entry into the home and began searching for the missing person, but no occupants were found.

After the fire was put out, Petersen says the missing person was found outside of the home.

There were no injuries reported in the blaze, but a police officer was transported for smoke inhalation.

RFD was assisted by the Rochester Police Dept., Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service and the American Red Cross at the scene.

Petersen’s report indicates the home sustained major fire and smoke damage from the blaze, but there is no damage estimate available at this time.

RFD officials are reminding the public to ensure there is a working smoke detector in the home, it is checked monthly and replaced at least every ten years. Batteries should also be changed at least once a year as well.