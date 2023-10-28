Everyone Play Playground Opens in Clear Lake

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – A vision of fun for everyone became a reality in Clear Lake with the ribbon cutting of the Everybody Plays Playground.

A committee originally approached the city with the idea in 2018. Now, following the pandemic and with years of hard work, and a lot of fundraising, the all-abilities and ages play place is ready to be played on.

The committee received a $100,000 anonymous donation along with the money that they raised to fund the $1.5 million project to bring some serious fun to Clear Lake.

“the bigger cities have playgrounds like this but not something of, you know, our community, it’s a smaller community,” said mother Christina Maulsby. “So to know that people can come right off the interstate, bring their kids to a safe place to play. It’s, you know, right off interstate 35. So if you’re traveling down the interstate. It’s like, ‘oh, I need to find a place to stop and take a break,’ they can come here and have a safe place to play.”

All the equipment is designed for everybody in mind, including those who may experience low muscle tone and there is fun for all ages from newborns to grandparents. Even the bathrooms are equipped to accommodate all of the playground’s guests.