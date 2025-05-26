Evacuation orders end for Brimson Complex fires in northern Minnesota

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — People in northeastern Minnesota are making their way home two weeks after wildfires forces them to evacuate.

On Monday morning, the St. Louis County Sheriff announced evacuation orders had ended for the Brimson Complex fires.

The Camp House fire is now at 90% containment with full containment expected on June 14 while the Jenkins Creek fire is now 78% contained, and full containment is expected on June 15.

Between the two fires, it is estimated that over 28,000 acres have been lost.