Erosion still happening on west bank of Rapidan Dam, no mass evacuation plan issued

(KSTP) – Blue Earth County officials gave an update Tuesday morning on the “imminent danger” at the Rapidan dam.

The dam is located north of the Watonwan and Blue Earth River split. Pressure from the high water and debris in the river have caused the west bank of the river to collapse, allowing water to flow through.

On Tuesday, county officials said erosion on the west bank is ongoing, and water is still flowing around that same side.

County officials say the dam is still intact, and there are still no current plans for a mass evacuation. However, the County Road 9 bridge will remain closed to traffic to keep community members safe.

Crews are still continuing to monitor the dam and assessing it, including the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC). However, people living along the river are watching closely, and are being asked to stay alert.

“Now the threat of our house, my family house where I grew up, is threatened by the force of Mother Nature, the water, and you’re not stopping Mother Nature,” said Jenny Barnes, whose childhood home is being threatened by the Blue Earth River.

Dozens of Xcel Energy workers built a barricade at a power substation in Mankato on Monday. City leaders there are also working with the National Weather Service to forecast future river levels. Authorities said water peaked Monday at 34,800 cubic feet per second but as of Tuesday morning, had lowered to 33,000 cubic feet per second.

For now, they are confident the levy will hold, even if the dam fails.

County officials went on to say the dam isn’t the full contributor to water levels and any flooding that is happening downstream.

In addition, while volunteers and donations have been offered, authorities say there isn’t currently a need for either.