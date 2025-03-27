Engineering fair held at Rochester Catholic Schools

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — On Thursday, the third graders at Rochester Catholic Schools got a little taste of the engineering world.

Six different firms from the area traded their office for the classroom for an engineering fair.

Students learned how to design and build their own creations from simple machines to innovative structures all while learning about the principles of engineering.

“They just remind us of that aspect of play and how important it is to explore the world and have an opportunity to, well, sometimes honestly fail, like you know our activity especially does that, as we set it up so that they really have to work together,” said MnDOT Public Engagement Coordinator Cindy Morgan.

Rochester Catholic Schools is expected to host another engineering fair next year.