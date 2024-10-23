Endangered species of bee found in Iowa

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — In Iowa, an endangered species of bee has been discovered for the first time in the state in several years.

The Rusty Patched Bumble Bee was spotted in Iowa City according to Johnson County Conservation.

They were once found in 28 states, but since 2015, the species has only been in roughly seven states. The bee was listed as endangered in 2017.