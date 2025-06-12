Employees at three Mason City stores cited for underage alcohol sales

(ABC 6 News) — Employees at three Mason City liquor stores were cited for underage sales to a minor.

The citations came amid the Mason City Police Department’s liquor license compliance checks on Tuesday, June 10.

The compliance checks are part of an Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division (ABD) program to monitor retail sales to underage people.

The following employees were cited:

Dale Nelson, Prime Wine and Spirits, 1104 North Federal Avenue

Deborah Weber, Casey’s, 1361 12th Street NW

Logan Smith, Hy-Vee Wine and Spirits, 551 South Illinois Avenue

The employees were cited and given a date for an initial court appearance. According to MCPD, the scheduled fine for selling alcohol to minors is $645 plus court costs.

MCPD says it will report these violations to ABD, who will review each case for potential administrative action. Administrative sanctions may be imposed against the alcoholic beverages license.