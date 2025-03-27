Eminent domain for CO2 pipe ban advances in Iowa House

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — An Iowa bill stopping the government from seizing private property to build a carbon dioxide pipeline has moved forward.

Related: Iowa Republicans file lawsuit challenging carbon pipeline project

The Iowa House passed the measure, which would stop the use of “eminent domain,” and it is now in the Senate Commerce Committee.

The bill combines issues from six related bills aiming to end a fight between landowners and Summit Carbon Solutions.

Summit Carbon Solutions is attempting to run thousands of miles of liquified CO2 pipes through Iowa.

If passed in the Senate, Governor Reynolds would need to sign the bill into law.