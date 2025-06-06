Elma man pleads not guilty to allegedly shooting at law enforcement

(ABC 6 News) – An Elma man is pleading not guilty to charges of shooting at four peace officers, including the Howard County Sheriff, on May 29.

45-year-old Mark Zweibohmer faces four counts of attempted murder of a peace officer.

RELATED: Elma man charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting at four officers

Court documents reveal Zweibohmer called 911 for a welfare check at his home in Elma, and allegedly began shooting at the responding officers. Those officers returned fire before arresting him.

RELATED: Iowa DCI releases new details on alleged shooting in Elma

None of the officers that Zweibohmer shot at were injured.