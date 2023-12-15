Elma man convicted by jury moves for new murder trial

(ABC 6 News) – An Elma man found guilty of murder and abuse of a corpse filed a motion for a new trial ahead of his Monday sentencing.

Sayvonne Jordan, 27, was found guilty of the murder and dismemberment of Jonathan Esparza in November of this year, after three hours of jury deliberation.

Jordan’s sentencing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 18.

At the same hearing, Howard County Court will hear Jordan’s attorney’s motion for a new trial.

Defense attorney Nichole Watt stated the original Howard County jury’s verdicts were “contrary to the law and the weight and sufficiency of the evidence presented.”