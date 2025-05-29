Elma man charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting at four officers

(ABC 6 News) — An Elma man has been arrested and charged after allegedly shooting at four peace officers, including the Howard County Sheriff, on Wednesday at around 3:38 p.m.

Mark Zweibohmer, 45, faces four counts of attempted murder of a peace officer.

According to the criminal complaint, Zweibohmer shot at the Howard County Sheriff, two HCSO deputies, and an Iowa State Patrol Trooper while at his home on 160th Street in Elma.

The complaint states that Zweibohmer “did attempt to commit murder, with the intent to cause death of one or more persons (Law Enforcement Officers) by discharging live ammunition toward law enforcement by use of a firearm or several firearms.”

This is a developing story ABC 6 News will update as more information becomes available.