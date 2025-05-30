Elma community speaks out after man allegedly shoots at four law enforcement officials

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – The downtown Elma community was shocked to hear that a man allegedly shot at four law enforcement officials in rural Elma on Wednesday.

Related: Elma man charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting at four officers

Prosecutors said 45-year-old Mark Zweibohmer had the intent to kill when he opened fire toward the Howard County sheriff, two HCSO deputies and an Iowa State Patrol trooper.

Wanda Mayer, an Elma resident, was cleaning a gazebo in her backyard on Thursday when she heard the news. She said she was shocked but ultimately not worried about safety in the community going forward because law enforcement is always around the area.

“They take pretty good care, they stroll through the town every now and then, the cops do so that’s a good thing,” Mayer said.

ABC 6 News called the Howard County Sheriff’s Office for further details on the investigation, but they did not provide any, nor did they say when to call back when asked.

Inside the home where Zweibohmer opened fire, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (IDCI) was piecing together what happened.

A member from the Howard County Sheriff’s Office was patrolling outside and neither he nor any member of the IDCI wanted to speak about what was going on.

ABC 6 News is still working to learn the condition of the four law enforcement officials.