Ellis Middle School responds to a school threat

(ABC 6 News) — In Austin, Ellis Middle School dealt with a school threat on Monday.

According to a letter sent out to parents from Principal Dewey Schara, a student at the school made the threat, and the student resource officer and building administration immediately got involved in an investigation.

A review of the situation determined that the threat was no substantiated, and there was no credible danger. As a result, the remainder of the day went on without disrupting activities.

The full letter from Principal Schara can be found below:

Dear Parents / Guardians:

At Austin Public Schools, our top priority is the safety of our students and staff. I am writing to inform you about an incident that occurred this afternoon. A student at school made a threat. Our school resource officer (SRO) and building administration were immediately involved, and an investigation began.



After a review, it was determined that the threat was not substantiated, and there was no credible danger. Thanks to the professionalism of our staff, the cooperation of students, and the swift actions of our SRO and building administration, we continued our day as planned without disrupting instructional activities.



We will continue to follow our safety protocols and monitor the situation closely. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Ellis Middle School. Your support is essential to maintaining a safe and productive environment for all students and staff.



Sincerely,

Dewey Schara, Principal