Elk hunt license applications open

(ABC 6 News) — Minnesota hunters can now attempt to get in on one of the state’s rarest opportunities with elk license applications now open.

Hunters can apply for one of the only four licenses that the DNR is offering through July 3.

There are two seasons available with one running from September 13-21 and the other running from September 27 through October 5.

To learn more, click here.