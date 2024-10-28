Election Results: Minnesota U.S. House of Representatives District 1

On November 5, 2024, voters in Minnesota will cast their votes to decide who will represent Minnesota District 1 in the United States House of Representatives. Republican Brad Finstad is the incumbent and has served since assuming office in 2022. Finstad is now up for reelection and is challenged by Democrat Rachel Bohman. See continually updated results from the Associated Press on election night as ballots are counted. Click on individual counties to see results.

(NOTE – any election results visible before 8:00 p.m. on November 5 are for testing purposes only, and should be disregarded.)