Election Results: Iowa U.S. House of Representatives District 4

On November 5, 2024, voters in Iowa will cast their votes to decide who will represent Iowa District 4 in the United States House of Representatives. Republican Randy Feenstra is the incumbent and has been the U.S. House Representative for Iowa District 4 since assuming office in 2021. Feenstra was an Iowa State Senator from 2009 to 2021 as well. Feenstra is now up for reelection against Democrat Ryan Melton and Libertarian Charles Aldrich. See continually updated results from the Associated Press on election night as ballots are counted. Click on individual counties to see results.

(NOTE – any election results visible before 8:00 p.m. on November 5 are for testing purposes only, and should be disregarded.)