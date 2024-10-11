Election causes uncertainty for small business owners in Iowa

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — As the November election fast approaches, it is causing some uncertainty for small business owners in Iowa.

This comes as a recent survey conducted by the National Federation of Independent Business found small business owners are at their highest rate of uncertainty compared to the last 38 years of the survey.

Some owners say the cost of real estate and healthcare plays a role, but the election is said to be a major source.