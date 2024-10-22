Election 2024: Trump talks economy; Harris teams up with Liz Cheney

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — We are now just over two weeks away from Election Day as presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump continue to try to sway voters in their direction.

On Monday, Harris swung through three battleground states in one day with former Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney helping her pitch a “country over party” message that reaches for voters across the aisle.

Meanwhile, Trump was in North Carolina touring the damage from Hurricane Helene that tore through the state almost a month ago. Trump then talked economics at a rally at East Carolina University.

Trump doubled down on his criticism of FEMA. He was asked about the recent violent threats against FEMA workers and refused to denounce it.