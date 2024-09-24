Election 2024: Trump says he won’t run for election again if he loses; Vance, Walz prepare for VP debate

(ABC 6 News) — Former President Donald Trump says if he loses in November, he will not run for president again.

On Monday, the former President was in Pennsylvania at a rally in the city of Indiana. Earlier, Trump spoke at a farming roundtable in the community of Smithton. He is set to head to Georgia on Tuesday.

Across the aisle, Vice President Kamala Harris had no campaign events on Monday with her most recent being on Friday in Madison, Wisconsin. Harris will head to Pennsylvania on Wednesday.

Both Trump’s and Harris’ running mates were on the campaign trail, though, while preparing for the vice presidential debate next Tuesday.

Sources told The Washington Poast that Senator JD Vance has tapped Representative Tom Emmer of Minnesota to prepare while Governor Tim Walz has enlisted Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.