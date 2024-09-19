ELECTION 2024: the latest on the race for the White House with ABC's Katherine Faulders

(ABC 6 News) – With roughly seven weeks to go until Election Day, the race for the White House is heating up.

This week, Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are each holding events for their core supporters. Each candidate also continues to campaign in battleground states across the nation.

In this ABC 6 News exclusive segment, our own Jeremy Ledford breaks down the latest on the race with ABC News Senior Reporter Katherine Faulders.