Elected officials speak at bipartisan town hall

(ABC 6 News) – On Saturday, Common Cause Minnesota hosted a bipartisan community town hall meeting with state representatives and senators at Zumbro Lutheran Church in Rochester.

The event allowed the public to discuss key issues going on in the state with elected officials. The church was jam packed with community members eager to hear what each of their representatives and senators had to say.

A variety of topics were discussed such as Medicaid, taxes and economic development, but what drew the most attention was education, raising those in attendance to their feet. People in attendance particularly wanted to hear their elected officials thoughts on the end DEI portal.

The portal was launched by the U.S. Department of Education, allowing the public to complain about diversity, equity and inclusion in K-12 schools.

“The threats that are coming are going to impact all of our children, but they are going to hurt our most vulnerable children the most, and so I will do everything I can on the state level to push back against that,” said Rep. Kim Hicks (DFL-Rochester).

Republicans agreed with the DFL, saying faith needs to continue to be put in school board members to make the right decisions.

“They know their district. They know the students. They know the families. So I think I do not see the state stepping in and telling our local school boards what they can and can not do,” said Senator Carla Nelson (R-Rochester).

Rochester Public Schools is one of the districts in our area that says it will continue to support DEI efforts.

Affordable housing was another issue that was a popular discussion. It’s been an ongoing problem in Olmsted County, but elected officials say initiatives like the State Housing Tax Credit Program have been helping.

“That is again to get more affordable housing built, and to keep it affordable. It’s been highly successful so we’re hoping that continues,” said Nelson.

It wasn’t just the price tag on housing that had voters concerned, but the number of evictions as well in the state. The DFL says they’re continuing to put laws in place to help that.

“We passed a law about an eviction notice. Prior to that, there was not a requirement for a notice. There is now a 14 day notice which I would argue is too short but it is better than no notice at all,” said Senator Liz Boldon (DFL-Rochester).

Local elected officials kept saying they couldn’t express enough how thankful they were that so many people attended the meeting Saturday, and say the general public needs to continue to get their voices heard.