Elcor Construction holds weekly outreach meetings in Mantorville

(ABC 6 News)- Residents in Mantorville are learning more about work being done in their town as Elcor Construction holds weekly public outreach meetings.

The meetings allow the community to learn more about projects and allows them to give input on what they believe can be improved.

One of the main concerns is the closure of the bridge just south of 4th St. as crews work to replace the sanitary sewer, water main, storm sewer as well as sub-cutting the road from the bridge abutment to the street.

“The plan on June 10th is to close down trunk Highway 57 at the bridge just south of 4th street for five days. Five consecutive days were planning on keeping it closed. We’ll have it closed until it is completed and hopefully reopen on Friday on June 14,” said Drew Mclean, the project manager for Elcor Construction.

As work is set to get underway, construction crew are reminding people to slow down when driving in a construction zone.