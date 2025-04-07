Eight arrested in Winneshiek County on drug-related charges

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – On Friday, April 4th, eight people were arrested at five residences in Decorah, Iowa, according to the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office.

Warrants were obtained for the arrests of those people following a lengthy investigation by the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office and the Winneshiek County Attorney’s Office.

Marissa Kelty (33), Raymond Delagarza (41), Erin Chambers (42), Faith Hill (39), Mitchell Kubik (37), Mandy Hammond (37), Paige Johanningmeier (29), and Lucas Oneill were all arrested on drug-related charges. Some of those charges related to methamphetamine.

The case remains under investigation, with additional warrants and charges still pending.