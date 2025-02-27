Egg prices expected to climb

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — A new projection has egg prices soaring much higher than predicted because of bird flu outbreaks.

The Ag Department now expects prices to rise more than 40% this year, which is more than double the increase predicted just last month.

Despite the projection, McDonald’s has vowed not to impose a surcharge on menu items with eggs. However, Denny’s, Waffle House, and many other restaurants and bakeries say they have no other choice but to raise prices.

The Trump administration says it will release a new plan soon to tackle bird flu.