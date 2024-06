(ABC 6 News) — Starting on July 2nd, eastbound W Center Street along with the sidewalk to the south will be closed.

This closure will stretch from 2nd Avenue SW east to mid-block and is related to a sign installation. Traffic will be detoured 3rd Avenue NW to 2nd Street NW to 1st Avenue NW.

For more information on travel impacts related to construction projects, visit the City of Rochester’s Interactive Construction Impact Map.