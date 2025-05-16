East Main Street reopens in Albert Lea

(ABC 6 News) — On Friday, the City of Albert Lea provided more updates regarding construction projects happening around the city.

The city announced that East Main Street has reopened to traffic as a contractor has completed the large manhole replacement at the intersection of East Main and Sibley Avenue. Crews also patched East Main Street, and it reopened to westbound traffic Friday morning.

Next week, the contractor will complete the storm sewer installation on Sibley Avenue then will begin replacing the watermain and sanitary sewer.

As for 11th Street construction, the contractor has switched affected properties to temporary water service and removed the pavement and curb. Replacement of the sanitary sewer and watermain is scheduled for next week.

The new front lobby footings and wall have also been completed in the City Arena. Steel will begin going up by the end of May while projects continue for the new lobby, office area, ticket booth, conference room, and electrical system.

Finally, the city announced that the new water-heating systems have been installed at the Aquatic Center. The moving of the front entrance will take place in late summer after the center closes.