Earth Day rally held at Minnesota Capitol

(ABC 6 News) — Dozens of people took Mother Earth to the Minnesota Capitol on Tuesday, filling the Rotunda to rally for Earth Day.

Friends of the Boundary Waters and other groups called for more protections for natural resources and the community.

“Today, our air, land, water, our communities, our climate are under assault,” said Chris Knopf of Friends of the BWCA.

The groups say the rally is in response to policies that prioritize corporate interests over environmental protections.

In his first week in office, President Trump did declare a national energy emergency and signed an executive order urging oil and gas expansion through federal use of eminent domain.