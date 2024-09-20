Early voting starts Friday in Minnesota

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — On Friday, Minnesotans can start voting early by using an absentee ballot.

With that in mind, Secretary of State Steve Simon is highlighting important voting issues. Among them, he says people planning to vote early by mail should make a plan now.

Simon also highlighted a law that’s new for this election. Anyone with a felony who completed their prison sentence now has the right to vote.

