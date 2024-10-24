Early voting numbers released in Iowa

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Iowans are taking advantage of early voting opportunities. As of Tuesday, six days into early voting, over 300,000 absentee ballots had been requested and just over 100,000 had been returned.

It is hard to compare those numbers to the last presidential election in 2020 as absentee ballot numbers were up across the board due to COVID.

However, in 2016 after six days of early voting, roughly 200,000 ballots were requested in Iowa with only 53,000 being returned.