Early voting for Minnesota’s primary election begins

Early voting has begun for Minnesota's primary election.

(ABC 6 News) — As of Friday, Minnesotans can now cast their ballots for this year’s primary election.

State law allows ballots to be cast 46 days ahead of the primary election, which will be held on August 13th.

The primary will include races for the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives. A new option has been unveiled for voters this year, though, allowing absentee ballots for all elections.