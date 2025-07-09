Eagle Bluff Center in Lanesboro receives outdoor funding

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — $848,000 is headed to Minnesota’s five environmental learning centers, including Lanesboro’s Eagle Bluff Environmental Learning Center.

The money comes from funding determined by the 2025 legislative session, and it will help increase the number of students who will be able to visit the centers to learn in the great outdoors.

The program called Outdoor School for All, and among all the different programs that centers like Eagle Bluff have, it’s one of the most rigorous and potentially the most rewarding.

It’s a year-round program hosted over multiple days that brings in students from area schools to learn science, history, and outdoor skills in a different setting than a classroom.

By stayin overnight at these centers, they’re able to have a longer hands-on experiential learning experience that really helps connect them with the outdoors,” said Jenna Moon, the education director at Eagle Bluff.

One of the biggest barriers to schools participating in these programs is cost. That is where the funding comes in, providing support for the students and chaperones, and even the teachers who spend time planning the trips and transportation to get everyone there.

“We’re really excited about this funding opportunity because we know that kids learn best when they get hands-on, real-world experiences, and an outdoor school like Eagle Bluff is a place where that can happen,” Moon said.

Minnesota is now the fourth state in the country to provide state funding for an outdoor school program.

Other states that have implemented similar legislation have seen participation jump from roughly 30% of eligible students, which is where Minnesota is now, to more than 80% after being funded.