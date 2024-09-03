Eagan native wins gold in Paralympics swimming

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Minnesota’s own Mallory Weggeman won her fourth gold medal at the Paralympic Games in Paris over the weekend.

Weggeman won the 200 meter individual medley final and set a new Paralympic record. She lives in Eagan and just gave birth to her daughter, Charlotte, less than 18 months ago. Charlotte was there in Paris to see her mom win gold.

There are 13 Minnesotans competing at the Paralympic Games.