Eagan man appears on Rochester rape charge

(ABC 6 News) – An Eagan man faces a 2015 rape charge in Olmsted County Court.

According to court documents filed in January of 2024, law enforcement began investigating a rape case from March of 2015 about seven years later.

According to court documents, a woman told the investigators that she had attended a gathering at a Rochester restaurant, and Nicolaos Dimitrios Katsiadakis offered her a ride home.

The woman allegedly told police Katsiadakis took her to his home instead, where he raped her.

According to court documents, Katsiadakis told investigators he remembered “bringing a girl back to his house” from the gathering.

He is scheduled to appear in Olmsted County Court at 2:30 p.m. Oct. 2.





