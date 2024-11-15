E. coli infections linked to burgers from chain with restaurants in Rochester, Twin Cities

(KSTP) — State health officials say an E. coli outbreak within the past month is linked to a batch of ground beef that was distributed to several restaurants around the Twin Cities.

So far, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) has identified 11 illnesses: 10 across multiple locations of Red Cow and another traced to Hen House Eatery in Minneapolis.

All restaurants had received ground beef from the same supplier, and the suspected contaminated product could have been delivered elsewhere.

MDH officials say the people who were sickened ate from the restaurants between Oct. 31 and Nov. 7, and two cases resulted in hospitalizations.

The owners of Red Cow and Hen House Eatery are reportedly cooperating with MDH and have changed their ground beef product.

Symptoms of illness caused by this particular strain, E. coli O157, include stomach cramps and diarrhea with bloody stools. People usually show signs of sickness two to five days after exposure, but it can range from one to eight days, according to MDH.

Red Cow has locations in Hennepin, Ramsey, and Olmsted Counties.

Anyone who believes they are ill from an E. coli infection is advised to contact their health care provider.

Red Cow provided the following statement regarding the outbreak: