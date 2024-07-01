Minnesota e-bike rebate applications open up Tuesday

The state of Minnesota is once again opening up applications for its E-bike rebate program.

(ABC 6 News) — On Tuesday, the state of Minnesota will once again open up applications for the state’s e-bike rebate program.

When the site reopens, applicants will be put in a virtual waiting room. Once they are given access to the site, they will have 15 minutes to complete and submit their applications. After 10,000 are submitted, the application will close.

Applications open at 11 AM.