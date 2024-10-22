E-bike causes apartment fire in St. Paul

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Several people are without a home and one man had to be rescued after a fire at an apartment building in St. Paul.

Fire crews said it was caused by an e-bike that had caught fire in the hallway with the entire third floor hallway battered by black smoke.

A deputy chief says a lithium ion battery, which was used to power the e-bike, combusted likely without warning.

Deputy Chief Smith says you can lessen your risk by buying from reputable brands, but you should never leave them unattended while plugged into a charger.

However, there is a chance it might catch fire regardless, so always keep them outside.