Dunn Brothers Coffee to close SE Rochester location

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester is a city on the go, but now it will lose one of its favorite cafes to stay energized.

After 20 years in business, the Dunn Brothers coffee shop at the TJ Maxx Shopping Center will close its doors.

Owners Dennis and Lynn Wong say they have decided not to renew their lease and instead enjoy their retirement.

“Number one, we’ll miss the customers, that was the fun part of the job. It wasn’t work seeing them come in and enjoying the time spent with them and seeing them enjoy the time in the store, That’s what we’ll miss the most,” said Dennis Wong.

As they prepare to move on, the Wongs say they enjoyed the patrons and hope they were able to offer the community a neighborhood coffee shop.

The Elton Hill store has been sold and will now be serving a different brand of coffee with similar food items.