Dry weather having an impact on fall foliage

(ABC 6 News) — In Iowa, the dry, summer-like weather may be nice for spending time outdoors, but it could have an impact on the fall colors we see this year.

According to the DNR, at least 93% of the state is considered abnormally dry if not worse, and those conditions could dim or delay the leaves’ color changes.

The dry warm weather could also lead to a shorter fall color season as the leaves would turn brown quicker.