Dry conditions lead to multiple fires in Dodge County

(ABC 6 News) — The dry weather is proving to be an issue in our area as in Dodge County, three fires have been reported in the span of 24 hours.

The first fire happened around 10 a.m. on Wednesday when a small patch of grass was found on fire north of Mantorville. The fire department was able to quickly put that out before it became more dangerous.

Then, at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, a grain bin caught on fire and was put out around 4:30 Thursday morning before catching fire again at 6 a.m.

Dodge County Sheriff Scott Rose says these fires are at least in part due to dry conditions in the area.