Drug overdose deaths on decline in Minnesota

(ABC 6 News) – Over the course of the last few years, thousands of lives were lost due to overdoses in Minnesota but according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health, that number is shrinking.

Between 2022 and 2023, the total number of drug overdose related deaths fell 8%. In 2025, provisional data depicted 77 deaths in January, 67 in February and 15 in March. Local officials in Rochester are not surprised by the statistic, in fact they have been making a push to provide help to people seeking treatment.

Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson said his office added an addiction response team made up of four people that brings resources to individuals while they are in a crisis state.

“The addiction team basically comes and, you know, makes contact, and goes ‘hey, we can help, we can get you resources to help you beat this addiction.’ So that’s at the local level, that’s not being done everywhere,” Torgerson said.

The work from the sheriff’s office is far from a solo effort in curbing the number of overdose related deaths. Tyler Torrell, a staff member at Adult and Teen Challenge, said there is also less of a stigma around addiction and its become obvious to the staff.

“There are more resources available to help people and we have more clients coming for help than we ever have in the past,” Torrell said.

Sue Aarhus, a former addict, agreed that the stigma around addiction is improving.

“They used to say you know ‘that guy with the bag in the bottle under the bridge,” that’s not true, it’s deeper than that,” Aarhus said.

Torrell, also a former addict, said new approaches to recovery could be another reason we’re seeing a decline in overdoses. One thing that helped him on his journey was finding a sense of purpose.

“Part of that purpose is helping the person who is still struggling, helping those who are still out there,” Torrell said.

While the situation is improving in Minnesota, overdose is still an ongoing issue. If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction you can all the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration Hotline at 1-800-662-HELP.