Drought takes toll on vendors at Albert Lea famers market

(ABC 6 News) – In Albert Lea the farmers market is back in town.

Many local farmers and gardeners, bakers and more were there Wednesday selling their specialties.

Daniel Jacobs and his wife sell at the farmers market every week. Like many trying to grow crops this summer, he has struggled because of the drought. So needless to say, Daniel was pretty happy about the rain Wednesday morning.

“Oh boy its wonderful weather, we got a great turnout. We got three quarters of an inch of rain at our house which is really encouraging. It’s been a dry summer. But that rain was really encouraging. Good timing,” Jacobs said.

Daniel says his crop yield has definitely taken a hit. He says his onions are a lot smaller than normal but is hoping for a good cycle of rain. And not just for his family, but for farmer’s marketgoers because then, he says, he’ll have bigger and more options to sell.



