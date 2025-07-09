Drones as First Responders program will save RPD time in an emergency

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Police Department is getting ready to launch a new program off the ground that uses drones to enhance public safety and efficiency.

RELATED: RPD launches Drones as First Responders program

“The Drones as First Responders is really we have drones that are sitting docked, ready to fly at a moment’s notice, as opposed to what we have now, where we have drones that are kinda kept in a case in a squad car, have to be driven to a location and taken out, so it’s the rapid response for sending a drone, just like a squad car or a firetruck directly to a scene,” said Capt. Jon Turk with RPD.

Following approval from the Rochester city council Monday night to purchase two new drones for the program with money from a Mayo Community Engagement Grant, RPD officers spent the second Safe City Nights at Jefferson Elementary School on Tuesday showing off their existing drone technology.

RELATED: 6 On the Road: Safe City Nights returns at Jefferson Elementary

The drone footage works similarly to body camera footage. “It’s downloaded into our electronic evidence system and its stored like any other piece of evidence involved in a case,” said Capt. Turk.

The department currently has eight drones in two different sizes. The bigger drones are used in outdoor operations, like missing persons, medical emergencies, serious car accidents and criminal activity, and have a greater tolerance for wind and weather.

“The smaller one has a little bit of weather tolerance, obviously, but we use it for if there’s such a situation where we need to search the interior of a building, but we’re worried there might be like an armed individual, or someone that might be dangerous to even the officer,” said Det. Alex Kendrick with RPD.

Det. Kendrick has been one of RPD’s drone pilots since the beginning of the drone program.

“I started kinda early on when the program initially started, I believe it was back in 2017, just flying our department’s first drone,” said Kendrick.

As the years went by, he’s taken on a bigger role.

“When I’m flying the drone, it’s usually when we have like a specific search warrant or something little bit less of an emergent response,” said Kendrick.

The department has 17 officers trained to fly the drones, but the plan is train more to use them when the new program starts.

“If we can kinda do with that intelligence, either coordinate or deescalate the response of a police officer, we don’t need to send always as many officers,” said Kendrick.

Currently, officers on average are sending out drones a couple times per month, but that frequency is expected to increase once the Drones as First Responders program kicks off.

Those drones will be used in all kinds of life saving operations.

“A violent crime or something like that that’s taking place,” said Capt. Turk. “It could be either like a robbery call or something like that, or where there’s a shooting, or it could be somebody suffering a medical emergency or a fire.”

Capt. Turk says the drones will not be used for general surveillance or patrol activity.

Drones can reach a scene much faster than an officer, saving precious seconds in an emergency.

“The idea of a quick response, not only to protect the public, but also deescalate officer responses,” said Kendrick. “Like, if we get on scene we find out the situation is already dissipated or if something isn’t what someone initially thought it was, it can make an officer’s response, which might have been kinda pedal to the metal and decrease that, releasing the stress on the officer.”

On the flip side, if it is a dangerous scene, the drone will give responding officers a clearer picture of what they’re walking into before they get there.

“Intelligence is what’s gonna save the day, so when we can get that early information out to the officers, usually the situation’s gonna be resolved, not only quicker, but safer,” said Kendrick. “We’re really interested in the safest outcome, no matter what, so if we can sacrifice equipment over people, all day long.”