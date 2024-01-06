Driving while high: DPS begins testing new drug detectors

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Department of Public Safety shared new tools today that they plan use to crack down on impaired drivers.

Drug enforcement evaluators will be trained on a roadside testing device that can detect the presence of cannabis and other drugs.

The device is similar to a breathalyzer test for alcohol.

“My hope with this device is in the future that makes the job of detecting and proving impairment more objective and more scientifically sound with more evidence,” said Minnesota State Patrol Colonel Matt Langer.

State director of traffic safety Mike Hanson said only after an officer conducts impairment tests, they will offer a driver to take part in the drug test.

“it can not be used by the officer to help determine probably cause for the arrest,” said Hanson. “We are simply doing a data collection, we are evaluating the effectiveness and accuracy of these instruments.”

Once the pilot program is done, the legislature could be asked if the drug detecting devices could be used as a screening tool to detect impaired drivers.