Driveway Art Fun Night returns to Byron

(ABC 6 News) — Driveway Art Fun Night returned for the fourth year as a part of Byron’s Good Neighbor Days on Friday, July 19.

Thirty-two households participated in competition this year by creating works of art completely out of chalk on their driveways.

Artists could pick a theme, and multiple people could help create the drawings.

Mckenzie Sauter has participated in the competition every year since it began, and said she has done a theme of amphibians throughout the years.

This year, she used her driveway as a canvas to create an axolotl.

For Sauter, the competition is an outlet for her to create unique works of art and share it with the community.

“With school and work and everything, I have a hard time finding time to do art, so it allows me to not only be a part of a competition, but gives me a reason to do art like this and to share it with my community,” Sauter said.

Byron Good Neighbor Days has more events coming up this weekend, like an art fair and fireman’s dance on Saturday, July 20, and a parade on Sunday, July 21.