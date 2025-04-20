Drivers asked to be aware of overnight maintenance on Highways 14 and 52

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is asking motorists to slow down or move over for overnight maintenance work on Highways 14 and 52 in Rochester.

According to MnDOT, there may be overnight lane or ramp closures from April 20-24 and April 27-May 1 as crews perform various repairs and spring cleanup tasks.

The work is expected to occur from 10 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. nightly, from the night of April 20 to the morning of April 25, then again on the night of April 27 to the morning of May 2.

Some of the work being done includes sweeping curb areas on Highway 14 and making road repairs on Highway 52, such as filling cracks and patching potholes.

Crews will also replace a damaged guardrail on Highway 52 from Highway 63-Broadway in south Rochester to the Highway 52-Highwasy 63 (75th Street) interchange in north Rochester.

Message signs will be used to alert motorists of lane and ramp closures and to find an alternate route.

The work is being performed at night to minimize traffic disruption.

MnDOT asks motorists to be alert, slow down and move over to keep the crews safe.