Driver runs into Rochester gas station pump, starts fire, drives away

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester resident is facing several citations after an incident this last weekend where they ran into a gas station pump, causing a fire.

The incident happened early Sunday afternoon.

In a video posted anonymously to Facebook, you can see a black Jeep driving into the pump, knocking it over, starting a fire.

The vehicle then backs up, before, according to a police report, witnesses say it drove away.

Rochester Police Department’s Communication Coordinator, Amanda Grayson, says RPD were dispatched to assist the fire department at the Marathon gas station on 4th St. SE and 11th Ave. SE.

Officers cleared the gas station to ensure no one was inside, while the fire department put out the fire.

Police then tracked down the driver, matching the vehicle to witnesses’ descriptions of the damage, and issued them citations for driving with a revoked license and failure to provide insurance.

The driver’s name has not be released.